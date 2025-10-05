Photos: G-STAR “Anatomic Denim” F/W 2025 collection & Denim Gorilla

Brand / Designer: G-STAR for the “Anatomic Denim” collection; Darwin, Sinke & van Tongeren for the 3.5-meter Denim Gorilla sculpture

Inspiration for the collection according to the official press release: “Designed to follow and enhance the body’s natural form, the new Anatomic Denim range is the next evolution of G-STAR’s pioneering approach to fit and construction.

• The Contor – A futuristic take on the Arc, with architectural lines and a sculpted fit.

• The Kitoh – Engineered seams trace musculature, emphasizing shape and motion.

• The G-STAR Elwood – The original icon, reimagined for 2025 with refined anatomical tailoring.

“Anatomic Denim is the next step in G-STAR’s denim evolution, designing not just for the body, but with it in mind,” says Gwenda van Vliet, Chief Brand Officer at G-STAR. “Merging our 3D legacy with art, science, and craftsmanship, we bring denim to life in a raw, expressive, unmistakably G-STAR way.””

Inspiration for the Denim Gorilla: “Completing the project is The Denim Gorilla, a 3.5-meter sculpture created with Darwin, Sinke & van Tongeren, celebrated for their mastery of fine taxidermy. Entirely crafted from denim, the piece explores anatomy and structure on a monumental scale. It is now on display at the Art Zoo Museum in Amsterdam and has taken center stage during Amsterdam Fashion Week and CIFF Copenhagen.”

Videos: G-STAR “Anatomic Denim” campaign by Jordan Hemingway

all clips courtesy of G-STAR

Photos: G-STAR “Anatomic Denim” – The Contor

all photos courtesy of G-STAR

Photos: G-STAR “Anatomic Denim” – The Kitoh

all photos courtesy of G-STAR

Photos: G-STAR “Anatomic Denim” – The G-STAR Elwood

all photos courtesy of G-STAR

Photos: G-STAR “Denim Gorilla”

all photos courtesy of G-STAR