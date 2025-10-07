M+ host of Guo Pei’s first major fashion exhibition in East Asia

The Guo Pei: Fashioning Imagination exhibit ran at the M+ Museum in Hong Kong from Sep. 21, 2024 through Apr. 6, 2025.

The Chinese haute couture designer celebrated her first major solo fashion exhibition, continuing to build on the fame of her yellow gown worn by Rihanna at the 2015 Met Gala – yes, the “omelet dress” as it was nicknamed by the public. The retrospective covered Guo’s 30-year career, from her studies in Beijing to her current Paris headquarters, where about 500 artisans work on her meticulous designs.

Photos: Guo Pei: Fashioning Imagination

all photos by Meniscus Magazine