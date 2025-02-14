Designer: Meg Kim

Location: South Korea

Inspiration according to the Asia Fashion Collection Fall 2025 promotional materials: “For the AW25 collection, designer Meg Kim delves into her archives, reinterpreting iconic pieces that define the brand’s core DNA. “Run Wild” explores the intersection of romantic masculinity and utilitarian workwear, seamlessly merging nostalgia with modernity. Washed-colour fabrics, brass vintage buttons, and zippers evoke a timeless, lived-in aesthetic, while thoughtful tailoring and intricate details speak to the artistry of craftsmanship. Drawing inspiration from the untamed spirit of a horse, the collection embodies freedom, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of creative evolution. With “Run Wild,” Kim not only celebrates individuality but also reflects her journey as a designer—always moving forward, always breaking boundaries.”

Photos: Meg Kim – New York Fashion Week Fall 2025: ‘Run Wild’

all photos courtesy of NEW YORK TOKYO