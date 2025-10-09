May Kamaka wins the Miss Chinatown Hawaii 2026 Pageant

On Sep. 13, 2025, at the Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu, May Kamaka was crowned Miss Chinatown Hawaii 2026. Kamaka, a Hawaiian Studies and Biology double degree holder at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, will now represent the neighborhood at the Miss Hawaii state pageant, from which the winner will go on to compete at Miss America. Janelle Liang, who was crowned as Miss Hawaii Chinese, will represent Honolulu at the Miss Chinatown USA 2026 Pageant in San Francisco.

The full list of winners:

Miss Chinatown Hawaii – May Kamaka

Miss Chinese Jaycees – Ashley Yoshikawa

Miss Hawaii Chinese – Janelle Liang

1st Princess – Noelle Lo

Princess – Shuyao Ye

Princess – Emma Collo

Princess – Yu Ting He

Miss Talent – Noelle Lo

Miss Photogenic – Janelle Liang

Miss Congeniality – Yu Ting He

Video: Miss Chinatown Hawaii 2026 winners announcement

video by Mai D. Chan / Meniscus Magazine

Photos: Miss Chinatown Hawaii 2026 Pageant

all photos by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine