May Kamaka wins the Miss Chinatown Hawaii 2026 Pageant

On Sep. 13, 2025, at the Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu, May Kamaka was crowned Miss Chinatown Hawaii 2026. Kamaka, a Hawaiian Studies and Biology double degree holder at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, will now represent the neighborhood at the Miss Hawaii state pageant, from which the winner will go on to compete at Miss America. Janelle Liang, who was crowned as Miss Hawaii Chinese, will represent Honolulu at the Miss Chinatown USA 2026 Pageant in San Francisco.
The full list of winners:
Miss Chinatown Hawaii – May Kamaka
Miss Chinese Jaycees – Ashley Yoshikawa
Miss Hawaii Chinese – Janelle Liang
1st Princess – Noelle Lo
Princess – Shuyao Ye
Princess – Emma Collo
Princess – Yu Ting He
Miss Talent – Noelle Lo
Miss Photogenic – Janelle Liang
Miss Congeniality – Yu Ting He
Video: Miss Chinatown Hawaii 2026 winners announcement
video by Mai D. Chan / Meniscus Magazine
Photos: Miss Chinatown Hawaii 2026 Pageant
all photos by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine