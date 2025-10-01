MLB: Dodgers 7, Reds 0 (Aug. 25, 2025) – V of BTS throws opening pitch

One can be forgiven for wondering why, on Aug. 25, the atmosphere at Dodger Stadium resembled a BTS concert instead of a regular season home game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Several fans wore “Oh-TAE-ni” shirts simultaneously exalting the praises of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and Kim Tae-hyung, also known as “V” of the Korean pop group BTS. Purple pompons replaced the BTS lightsticks that dot numerous concert venues. Handmade giveaways from fans, which typically are distributed before and after BTS performances, were in full swing in the form of faux V Dodgers baseball cards and game admission tickets, keychains, stickers and a lot more.

In fact, V wasn’t even in town to sing the national anthem. He was selected to throw the opening pitch to kick off the Dodgers’ three-game series against the Reds, who ended up becoming their NL Wild Card Series playoff opponents just a month later. The occasion was a full-circle moment for V, who attended a game at Dodger Stadium a decade ago with the rest of his group during their BTS American Hustle Life reality TV series run. (In fact, it was because of that show that V was able to meet pitcher Clayton Kershaw – set to retire this year after 18 seasons – twice, which he excitedly informed him on the field. While V vividly recalled their first meeting, unfortunately Kershaw did not!)

To the excitement of the crowd, social media and even the announcers, V delivered a swift strike to pitcher-playing-catcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He also briefly chatted with Ohtani, Tommy Edman (who played for South Korea in the 2023 World Baseball Classic), manager Dave Roberts and other Dodgers team members. A conversation with countryman Hyeseong Kim occurred over FaceTime due to the Korean second baseman’s minor league rehab stint in Oklahoma City coming off a shoulder injury.

Throughout the game, various BTS tracks blared through the speakers, the organist played a few phrases from songs such as “Dynamite,” and the stadium cameras kept panning to V in the crowd watching the game. He even featured in the main MLB social media graphic when the Dodgers ended up shutting out the Reds, 7-0, prompting some to joke that V would be a very welcome addition to the team’s bullpen.

