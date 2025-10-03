MLB: Dodgers 7, Reds 0 (Aug. 25, 2025) – Shohei tutors Teoscar?

After V (Kim Tae-hyung) of BTS threw the opening ceremonial pitch in Los Angeles to kick off the final regular season series between the Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds, he watched as the home team gathered around Gavin Lux. It took nearly a year, but Lux – this time wearing a red Cincinnati uniform – finally received his 2024 World Series ring at Dodger Stadium.

Several Dodgers, including Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez, then broke away from the pack to warm up. Ohtani and Hernandez were instantly cited as fast friends during their first season with the team in 2024, and that rapport appears to have continued into this year. Based on the video and photos below…was Shohei giving Teoscar some pointers on how to play right field, a position that he himself held in Sapporo (with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters) and, very briefly, with the Los Angeles Angels?

Kwai Chan contributed to this report.

Photos and Video: Dodgers 7, Reds 0 (Aug. 25, 2025) – Shohei tutors Teoscar?

all footage by Meniscus Magazine