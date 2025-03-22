Brand: PCES (Projeto a Cidade E as Serras)

Designer: Yu Chi Lee, Chih Yun Chang and Bruno Hayon Chung

Location: Taiwan

Inspiration according to the Asia Fashion Collection Fall 2025 promotional materials: “The collection draws inspiration from the Asian cultural association between the number four and death, exploring various facets and implications of death. Is death an end, or a new beginning, or perhaps life has no starting or ending point? Are life and death antonyms, or are they not opposites?

“The concept extends from the infinite cycle and possibilities of death and rebirth to the close relationship

between the old and the new. New things are born from the old, and the old provides a foundation and

inspiration for new creations. In terms of design, traditional elements are integrated into modern designs,

combining classic garment silhouettes with innovative techniques. The old and the new concepts are ingrained into the garments.

“PCES FW25 collection is a profound exploration of the duality of things, where seemingly opposite

elements can share the same fundamental basis. It reflects on the relationship between death and rebirth, the old and the new, inviting one to ponder the complex interplay of these seemingly contrasting forces.”

Photos: PCES – New York Fashion Week Fall 2025

all photos courtesy of NEW YORK TOKYO