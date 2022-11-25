Photos: G-Star Raw x Stephen Jones 2022 denim headwear collection

What do you get when you combine a well-known denim label (G-Star Raw) with a British headwear designer (Stephen Jones)? The result is a capsule collection that defies convention, with couture hats doubling as capes. The collection can be purchased at https://www.g-star.com/, with two limited edition ready-to-wear hats launching later on Dec. 1.

All photos courtesy of G-Star. For early access to the collection, sign up at https://www.g-star.com/en_us/stories/collaborations/haute-denim-headwear-by-stephen-jones.

Ready-to-wear

The G-Star x Stephen Jones Double Bucket hat: US$240.00

The G-Star x Stephen Jones Winged Baseball cap: US$220.00

Couture