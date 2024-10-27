MLB: Dodgers 4, Red Sox 1 (July 19, 2024) – Freeman’s grand slam lifts L.A.

Perhaps in a sign of things to come before his World Series Game 1 heroics, Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, scoring Miguel Vargas, Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith. That lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Boston Red Sox, 4-1. For Boston, Jarren Duran scored the team’s only run, and with Tyler O’Neill, Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida, Dominic Smith and Ceddanne Rafaela combined for nine hits to the Dodgers’ four.

all photos by Meniscus Magazine