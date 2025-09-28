MLB: Dodgers 5, Reds 1 (Aug. 27, 2025) – Ohtani records first win as a Dodgers pitcher

Shohei Ohtani recorded his first win as a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher on Aug. 27, 2025, the same day as his second 50/50 bobblehead day. (photo by Meniscus Magazine)

On Aug. 27, 2025, Shohei Ohtani won his first game as a starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It would be, as it turns out, his only win as a pitcher during the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season.

Part of the reason was related to health. Prior to this season, Ohtani had not pitched since Aug. 23, 2023, when he was with the Los Angeles Angels and suffered an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right elbow. After undergoing surgery, he focused on his designated hitter role during his first season with the Dodgers, making history with the establishment of the “50/50 Club” (ultimately ending up with 54 home runs, 59 stolen bases), and winning the World Series as well as National League MVP honors.

This year, he and the team took a cautious route back to the mound. Starting on June 17, he pitched just one inning, gradually building up to six complete innings per game by the end of the season. Against the Cincinnati Reds, he recorded a season-high nine strikeouts, giving up just one earned run in five innings as the Dodgers won, 5-1 at home.

However, despite a 2.87 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 14 starts, Ohtani finished the season with just a 1-1 record. Nine of Ohtani’s starts resulted in losses, with eight of those occurring after he exited pitching duties with a lead (five) or tie (three). Granted, Ohtani pitched five or more innings in just three of those 14 starts – which meant that either way, in most games he would not have been given a decision – but these defeats have understandably brought considerable attention to the state of the Los Angeles bullpen.

As the NL West division champions begin their World Series title defense, Ohtani has reportedly offered his services as a closer and even an outfielder, in addition to his designated hitter and starting pitcher roles. Whatever happens during the playoffs, Ohtani’s pitching performance during the 2025 regular season bodes well for his return to longer starts next year.

Photos and Videos: Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Cincinnati Reds 1, Aug. 27, 2025, Dodger Stadium

all photos and videos by Meniscus Magazine