David Shrigley: “Untitled” (2025) – Art Basel Hong Kong 2025

What if, in fact, the inner thoughts and mere existences of animals really were as simplistic, yet hilariously blunt, as one imagined? English artist David Shrigley, represented by the Stephen Friedman Gallery at Art Basel Hong Kong 2025, translates such sarcastic musings into his latest “Untitled” series. The handwritten captions alongside his signature acrylic and ink drawings one-up the viewer, moving ahead of any first impressions while casting amusing judgment from the get-go.

Learn more about Shrigley’s work at https://davidshrigley.com/.