MLB: Angels 2, Royals 0 (Apr. 21, 2023) – Ohtani records 11 strikeouts

Following a rain-soaked, shortened outing in Boston earlier in the week, Shohei Ohtani’s (大谷 翔平) next pitching start got moved up to Apr. 21 against the Kansas City Royals. As a result of this announcement, the remaining tickets quickly sold and game attendance shot up to 98 percent capacity at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim. (This comprised a total of 44,741 attendees, or 41.6 percent above the current average of 31,587 people, 20 home games into the 2023 Major League Baseball season).

Ohtani made quick work of the Royals, pitching seven innings, striking out 11 and allowing no earned runs in a 2-0 shutout. At the time, his ERA lowered to 0.64 with a 3-0 record; as of May 21, those statistics now stand at 3.24 and 5-1 respectively. He also went one for four in hitting, recording a single after exiting the mound for the evening.

Photos: Los Angeles Angels 2, Kansas City Royals 0, Apr. 21, 2023

all photos by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine

Shohei Ohtani speaks to the Japanese press after the Angels’ 2-0 victory over the Royals. (photo: Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine) Overlapping images of one of Shohei Ohtani’s pitches during the Los Angeles Angels’ shutout win over the Kansas City Royals, 2-0, on Apr. 21. (photos by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine) Overlapping images of one of Shohei Ohtani’s pitches during the Los Angeles Angels’ shutout win over the Kansas City Royals, 2-0, on Apr. 21. (photos by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine) Overlapping images of one of Shohei Ohtani’s pitches during the Los Angeles Angels’ shutout win over the Kansas City Royals, 2-0, on Apr. 21. (photos by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

Video: Shohei Ohtani (大谷 翔平) pitching practice + KOSE ad – Angel Stadium, Apr. 21, 2023

Video: Shohei Ohtani (大谷 翔平) pre-game pitching warm-up, Apr. 21, 2023