This is part of a series of photo galleries in Meniscus Magazine featuring local and international artists at the POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020 festival in Honolulu. Artists took over the city – mostly concentrating on the neighborhood of Kaka’ako – from Feb. 10-15, creating colorful murals indicative of their signature styles. Each gallery features a progression of in-progress artwork up to its completion.

Andrea “Drea” James is behind the Instagram account cre808art. She is a painter who divides her time between Hawaii and Long Beach, Calif. (her hometown). (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

“I love playing with paint, and experimenting with the possibilities, and reactions,” James said on her website. “I enjoy working large. I’m much more of an expressionist than a technical painter.” (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

In addition to painting, James runs the “Create A Canvas” (www.createacanvas.net) mobile art parties across Hawaii. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

For more information about James’ work. go to http://cre808arts.weebly.com/. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

To the left, cre808art. To the right, the work of Lauren Hana Chai. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)