POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020: Beyond (beyond.graffiti)

This is part of a series of slideshows in Meniscus Magazine featuring local and international artists at the POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020 festival in Honolulu. Artists took over the city – mostly concentrating on the neighborhood of Kaka’ako – from Feb. 10-15, creating colorful murals indicative of their signature styles. Each slideshow features a progression of in-progress artwork up to its completion.

Beyond is one half of the Dutch artist duo, Karski & Beyond. They specialize in the types of murals featured at POW! WOW! Hawaii, and you can view their work online at http://www.karskiandbeyond.com/portfolio/. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

Beyond is the co-curator of POW! WOW! Rotterdam. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

Follow Beyond on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/beyond.graffiti/. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

(photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

(photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)