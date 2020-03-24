POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020: Will Barras

Kwai Chan
POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020 - Will Barras
Will Barras works on his wall at the 2020 POW! WOW! Hawaii event in Honolulu. Barras was a featured artist at the very first POW! WOW! Hawaii a decade ago. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Will Barras’s works can be viewed on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/will__barras/. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Raised in Birmingham, Barras makes his home in London as an artist, animation director and illustrator. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Barras studied graphic design in Bristol, where he was a co-founder of The Scrawl Collective, a trio of local artists who focused on street art. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Barras’s completed mural in the Honolulu neighborhood of Kaka’ako. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Visit Barras’s official site at http://www.willbarras.com/. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

