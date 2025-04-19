The Akita City Kanto Festival Executive Committee performed at the 2024 Honolulu Festival, showcasing music and pole-balancing stunts from its annual Kanto Matsuri. This summer festival takes place over several days each August and, according to the Honolulu Festival website, “is a unique tradition in Akita to ward off summer illnesses and evil spirits. Participants carry long poles with multiple lanterns attached, forming a cross, and parade through the town while beating drums. The parade with lanterns extends to as much as 200 to 300 yards.”

Video: Akita City “Kanto Matsuri” performance – 2024 Honolulu Festival

video by Mai D. Chan / Meniscus Magazine