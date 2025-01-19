Paris 2024: Noah Lyles wins 100m gold in photo finish

When the 100 metres men’s race was over at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the runners were confused. The spectators were equally confused. The in-stadium cameras didn’t know where to focus, as seven of the eight finalists – including Tokyo 2020 defending champion Marcell Lamont Jacobs of Italy, and a trio of Americans headed by Noah Lyles – all had the word “PHOTO” next to their names on the leaderboard.

It turned out that Lyles, whose specialty is actually the 200m, won the gold by a whisker. His personal best of 9.784 seconds moved him ahead of Jamaican Kishane Thompson (9.789). Former 100m world champion Fred Kerley of the United States took the bronze at 9.81.

all photos by Meniscus Magazine