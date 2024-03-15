Photos: MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS – Milan Fashion Week Fall 2024

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 20: Fashion designer Yoshiki walks the runway at the Maison Yoshiki Paris Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 at Museo della Scienza e della Tecnica on February 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro D’Aprano/Getty Images)

Label: MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS

Designer: Yoshiki

Yoshiki’s full personal statement about his debut collection:

“MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS is a structure that will bring together all my creative activities in fashion, design, and lifestyle.

“It’s the logical extension of Yoshikimono, which I created in 2011 and which until now focused on the art of the kimono, which was revisited in an edgy and contemporary way at various Tokyo Fashion Weeks.

“MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS, which has a more international vision, shares the values and aesthetic that are precious to me personally: sustainability, upcycling, short production circuits and, of course, genderless.

“My personal relationship with fashion started when I was a child. My father ran a luxury kimono business and I’ve always been surrounded by textiles, craftsmanship and a real sense of elegance. Of course, as an artist, I’ve always taken care to look after my appearance and my looks, so I’ve always been interested in the international avant-garde fashion. From the outset, I’ve followed the collections of Alexander McQueen, Dior, Saint Laurent, and Versace, whom I’ve always admired, as well as other designers I like and wear.

“Milan has always been a great source of inspiration for me; its architecture, culture, museums and of course concert halls. In the context of MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS, Milan is undoubtedly the world’s fashion business capital with the greatest international artistic influences.

“Obviously, the main sector of activity for MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS will be fashion. A range of women’s ready-to-wear, but also genderless. Complete with the development of essential accessories such as shoes, bags and jewelry from the very first collection. Season after season, the range of products will grow in order to respond as much as possible to the different desires of my clients and customers (sunglasses, underwear, etc.).

“The next step for MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS is decisive: on February 20 at 8PM, the first-ever show for my brand happened during Milan Fashion Week. My goal was to make it edgy, and striking, with a very spectacular impact on the public, and the starting point for the entire development of my fashion brand MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS.

“The collection is feminine, but also genderless with a very contemporary, edgy style and a touch of rock ‘n’ roll which has always been important to me. Creative, with a very showy finish, all materials are high-end, natural, and Italian or French. The collection currently consists of 37 looks, comprising a comprehensive range, all in black with subtle red accents.

“The silhouettes are elongated, structured, and powerful. The range of materials includes a patchwork of smooth or tailored silk, silk velvet, faux fur, dry and stretch wools, and oversized sequins, creating a rhythmic stride for those who wear them. Naturally, denim features prominently in my collection, which I have chosen to reinterpret in various stages. I have created 8 spectacular silhouettes in collaboration with one of the best couture houses.

“As for accessories, boots, glasses, and gloves have been meticulously handmade, along with the jewelry. Additionally, sneakers have been developed in partnership with the Japanese brand Grounds, a brand I admire.

“I will choose MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS muses and ambassadors from the artists and singers of the new generation, whose style and personality will be most in tune with my ambition and vision.

“In addition to its development in fashion, MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS will also be tackling lifestyle in collaboration with specialist French houses. For example, a collection of water glasses, wine glasses and champagne glasses will soon be launched in collaboration with BACCARAT. This is a collaborative project with BACCARAT, and directly linked to my work with Rob Mondavi, Jr. in Napa for my wines and my partnership with Pommery for champagne. I have always dreamed of offering my guests a prestigious glass service, representative of my vision and made by the greatest French crystal maker.”

Photos: MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS – Milan Fashion Week Fall 2024

all photos by Luca Tombolini