Many noticed that, upon touchdown in Hong Kong for Tottenham Hotspur’s friendly against Arsenal on July 31, Son Heung-min was not quite his chipper, ever-smiling self. Just two months earlier in the Europa League final, Son and his teammates delivered what he had desperately been chasing during an entire decade of dedication to Tottenham: the club’s first trophy in 17 years.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur at the team’s public practices session in Hong Kong on July 29, 2025. (photos courtesy of the Hong Kong Football Festival / TEG Sport)

But a lot had already changed during the 10 weeks leading up to the 2025 Hong Kong Football Festival, where Tottenham participated in a practice session on the 29th and the Herbalgy Trophy exhibition on the 31st, among other events. Manager Ange Postecoglou, who famously stated that he “always” wins trophies in his second season for all the clubs he has coached, was controversially sacked shortly after Tottenham defeated Manchester United, 1-0, to win the Europa League championship. Potential trades and transfers materialized, then didn’t – notably headlined by Morgan Gibbs-White’s decision to stay at Nottingham Forest. And then there was Son who, with another year left on his contract, was raising questions about what was next. Stay in North London, now that Tottenham would return to the Champions League? Or look elsewhere?

Son Heung-min came on as a substitute in the second half of Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal in Hong Kong on July 31, 2025. (photos courtesy of the Hong Kong Football Festival / TEG Sport)

Such questions loomed but remained in the background, at least during the Spurs’ visit to Hong Kong, home of their main sponsor AIA. Promoted as the first North London derby to ever take place overseas, Tottenham’s “friendly” against Arsenal at a sold out Kai Tak Stadium felt anything but that. Several Tottenham shots on goal hit the post, and at one point Pedro Porro had to push Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta aside because he was in the way of his throw-in. But the main highlight was the lone goal of the game by Pape Matar Sarr, whose lob from nearly the middle of the pitch sailed over Arsenal keeper David Raya and found the back of the net just before halftime.

Tottenham’s Pape Matar Sarr of Senegal was named Man of the Match, scoring the lone goal in the Spurs’ 1-0 victory over Arsenal in Hong Kong. (photo courtesy of the Hong Kong Football Festival / TEG Sport)

The Tottenham Hotspur fan section at Kai Tak Stadium. Spectators seated here were given large cloth flags commemorating the date and occasion of the match, promoted as the first overseas North London Derby. (photo courtesy of the Hong Kong Football Festival / TEG Sport)

At Kai Tak Stadium, 49,975 fans attended the friendly between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. The roof was closed, likely due to some recent rainstorms and searing heat. (photo by Meniscus Magazine)

Following the conclusion of Tottenham’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal, the familiar scene of a trophy ceremony appeared to mimic what played out recently on the Bilbao pitch weeks earlier. Yet there were some telling signs, notably the announcement of Son as the team captain when the squad received their hardware. Cristian Romero had actually been named the captain for this match, but perhaps the declaration was made after the Argentinean was discovered insisting that Son wear the armband after the match, despite Son’s protests.

Richarlison of Brazil made a point, as his Tottenham Hotspur teammates were heading to the locker room, to dash out onto the pitch in front of the fan section to hoist the trophy. (photo courtesy of the Hong Kong Football Festival / TEG Sport)

It was only after the Spurs traveled to Seoul where Son was able to address both his discomfort in Hong Kong and his immediate future. Tottenham’s final Asia pre-season friendly, this time a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on August 3, would be his last in a Spurs uniform. Shortly afterward, it was revealed that the South Korean star would be heading to MLS, specifically to the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC). It is anticipated that his transfer fee, estimated at US$26 million, will be the largest in the history of MLS. Geographically, the move also puts Son in prime position to contribute to his national team at two key events: the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Son leaves Tottenham Hotspur having made 333 appearances for the club over 10 seasons. He became the first Asian player to score 100 goals in the Premier League and ranks 16th on the all-time list with 127. The Europa League trophy was the Spurs’ first European title since 1984. In addition to winning the 2018 Asian Cup for South Korea, Son has 134 caps to date for the national team going back 15 years. But Son’s legacy will also be felt well beyond the pitch, with teammates posting numerous praises and well wishes in recent days. On Instagram, Brazilian teammate Richarlison wrote, “Sonny, it’s going to feel a bit strange looking to the side on the pitch and not seeing you there. You are not only a great friend but also an example of a professional, a leader, and a human being. You made history wearing the Spurs shirt, and I’m so happy that I was able to win such an important title alongside you. You truly deserved it! May your future be filled with great joy, health, and success. It was an honour! I’m sure our paths will cross again. Thank you!”

“Nice one Sonny, Nice one Son, Nice one Sonny, Let’s have another one…” It may have been an exhibition match, but it was another trophy indeed for Son Heung-min (center, holding the Herbalgy Trophy). (photo courtesy of the Hong Kong Football Festival / TEG Sport)

Videos: Tottenham Hotspur at the 2025 Hong Kong Football Festival

videos courtesy of the Hong Kong Football Festival / TEG Sport and by Meniscus Magazine