Paris 2024: U.S. women hang on to win eighth straight Olympic basketball gold

Team USA takes a selfie with their gold medals at the Bercy Arena on Aug. 11, 2024. (photo by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

One day after the United States men defeated France in dramatic fashion to win the gold medal, the U.S. women also faced the home team in a bid to win their eighth straight Olympic title. A scrappy game throughout, the score was tied at 25-25 at halftime. France’s Gabby Williams, who plays for both the WNBA’s Seattle Storm and Fenerbahçe S.K. in Istanbul, hit what appeared to be a three-point buzzer beater to send the game into overtime. However, once the devastated home crowd and Team France learned that her foot was on the line, the United States emerged victorious, 67-66. A’ja Wilson of Team USA led all scorers with 21 points.

The bronze medal went to Australia, which included two-time WNBA champion and five-time Olympic medalist Lauren Jackson, who came out of retirement in 2022 after six years away from professional basketball. She retired again after the Paris Olympics.

Photos and Videos: USA 67, France 66, Women’s basketball gold medal match, 2024 Olympic Games, Bercy Arena, Paris

all photos and videos by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine