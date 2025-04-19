Video: Petit Bateau Fall 2025 – Tokyo Fashion Week

video by Meniscus Magazine

Why did a 132-year-old French casualwear brand, mostly focusing on children’s fashion, decide to show at the Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO Fall/Winter 2025 collections?

It turns out that, after its native France, the largest market for Petit Bateau is Japan. To celebrate this alliance, the latest Petit Bateau runway show at Spiral Hall in Tokyo featured items in collaboration with WIND AND SEA, a Japanese streetwear label that has worked with a diverse assortment of organizations, including Manchester City, Disney, The Rolling Stones and the NBA. The Fall/Winter 2025 women’s and children’s collection also represented a refresh of sorts for Petit Bateau itself, as this was just the second by Creative Director Lydie de Beaupré. This offering included designs for those favoring classic maritime motifs for the water as well as those snowbunnies who want to hit the slopes instead…and even a few who would just prefer to catch some Z’s.

Petit Bateau has 30 standalone shops across 11 prefectures in Japan. The label is also available at major department stores such as Isetan, Daimaru and Takashimaya.

Photos: Petit Bateau Fall 2025 – Tokyo Fashion Week

all photos ©JFWO/INFAS.com/PETIT BATEAU