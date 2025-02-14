Label: LITTLE BEDROOM

Designer: Sora Komatsu

Location: Japan (Vantan Design Institute – 2nd year)

Brand notes according to the Asia Fashion Collection Fall 2025 promotional materials: “With the brand concept ”Geek Culture Strikes Back!,” LITTLE BEDROOM is a brand that aims to fuse street and high fashion into a new apparel culture featuring the highlights of geekdom such as the Internet, anime, manga, and video games.

“Komatsu applies his background in internet and anime geek culture to his designs. With experience in running several apparel brands, he has connections with Japanese factories to reproduce and sell his own designs more faithfully. As a result, he has a wide range of designs that he has attempted to produce using traditional Japanese techniques.”

Photos: LITTLE BEDROOM – New York Fashion Week Fall 2025: ‘Foundation’

all photos courtesy of NEW YORK TOKYO