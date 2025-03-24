Brand / Designer: Yousuke Haga

Location: Japan (Osaka Bunka Fashion College – Super Designer Department – 4th year)

Inspiration according to the Asia Fashion Collection Fall 2025 promotional materials: “‘Night Hawks’

Designer Yousuke Haga likes the feeling of solitude in the city at night. When the streetlights glow,

he takes walks wearing a coat or jacket over his pajamas. When he’s alone, he can truly be

himself.”

Photos: Yousuke Haga – New York Fashion Week Fall 2025

all photos courtesy of NEW YORK TOKYO