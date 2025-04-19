Video: tiit Tokyo Fall 2025 – Tokyo Fashion Week

video by Meniscus Magazine

Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa founded womenswear label tiit tokyo in 2011. This season’s collection, titled “Sparkle,” was presented in a runway show at the TODA HALL & CONFERENCE TOKYO Hall A. According to the Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO show notes, for the Fall/Winter 2025 season, the designers were “inspired by the Danish film “When Animals Dream”…the mysteriousness of horror movies and the beautiful scenery of Scandinavia.”

Photos: tiit Tokyo Fall 2025 – Tokyo Fashion Week

all photos by Meniscus Magazine