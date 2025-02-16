Brand: BILL BILL
Designer: Kouki Sera & Kotarou Kawamura
Location: Japan (Osaka Bunka Fashion College – Super Designer Department – 3rd year)
Inspiration according to the Asia Fashion Collection Fall 2025 promotional materials: “The term “Colorless Bible” signifies the desire to repaint rigid rules and ideas in one’s own preferred
colors. Integrating the exaggerated expressions from cartoon movies we grew up watching into a
look unified in pure white, we’ve created a collection that makes it easy to imagine colors and sound
effects by adding movement to the clothing.”
Photos: BILL BILL – New York Fashion Week Fall 2025: ‘Colorless Bible’
all photos courtesy of NEW YORK TOKYO