Photos: BILL BILL – New York Fashion Week Fall 2025

Brand: BILL BILL

Designer: Kouki Sera & Kotarou Kawamura

Location: Japan (Osaka Bunka Fashion College – Super Designer Department – 3rd year)

Inspiration according to the Asia Fashion Collection Fall 2025 promotional materials: “The term “Colorless Bible” signifies the desire to repaint rigid rules and ideas in one’s own preferred

colors. Integrating the exaggerated expressions from cartoon movies we grew up watching into a

look unified in pure white, we’ve created a collection that makes it easy to imagine colors and sound

effects by adding movement to the clothing.”

all photos courtesy of NEW YORK TOKYO