Photos and video: FINE CHAOS Fall 2025 – Copenhagen Fashion Week

Video: FINE CHAOS Fall 2024 – Copenhagen Fashion Week

video courtesy of FINE CHAOS

Full inspiration from the press release: “FINE CHAOS presents its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, ‘ATARAXIS’, a post-apocalyptic exploration of hope amidst chaos. Drawing from ancient Greek philosophy, where ‘Ataraxis’ translates to ‘peace of mind,’ this collection captures the human spirit’s capacity to find calm in the face of despair. Building on the brand’s storytelling tradition, ATARAXIS reflects a world shaped by war, political instability, and environmental collapse. The designs portray both the crushing weight of these challenges and the resilience required to endure them.

“Silhouettes are intentionally contrasted, evoking both the comforting embrace of hope and the

suffocating pressure of responsibility. The FW25 collection’s color palette juxtaposes the washed-out, steampunk-inspired tones with vibrant, almost sarcastic hues. Rich textures such as canvas, satin, and stiff PVC reflect the tension between fragility and strength, chaos and serenity. Sustainability remains at the core, with low-water dyes, upcycled fabrics, and minimal overproduction—a testament to the brand’s commitment to responsible design.”

Photos: FINE CHAOS Fall/Winter 2025 – Copenhagen Fashion Week

all photos by James Cochrane / Vogue, courtesy of FINE CHAOS