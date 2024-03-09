Label: Sun Below
Designer: Naito Oikawa
Location: Japan
Inspiration according to the Asia Fashion Collection Fall 2024 promotional materials: “In the car on the way to the gym (Ed. note: the designer is a former boxer), Naito Oikawa observed the scenery from the car while nervously yearning for his father’s praise. The stand looks pale and deserted even though it’s still bright outside, and his father’s figure shines even though despite being old and dirty.”
Video: Asia Fashion Collection runway highlights
video courtesy of NEW YORK TOKYO
Photos: Sun Below – New York Fashion Week Fall 2024
all photos courtesy of NEW YORK TOKYO