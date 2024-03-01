Label: Kiyoka Hase

Designers: Kiyoka Hase

Location: Japan

Inspiration according to Asia Fashion Collection Fall 2024 promotional materials:

“‘NON-FICTION’

“When everyday life becomes dull, Kiyoka Hase travels to an extraordinary world to deliver fiction through clothes.

“Those who fight monsters must be careful not to become monsters themselves in the process. When you look into the abyss, the abyss also looks into you.

“In a post-apocalyptic world that has been invaded, boys and girls wandering into an unseen future fight to find their place and reason for existence, and to create their own world.

“During their journey they become aware of things that they did not previously see in everyday life. At that moment, the monster becomes him/herself.

“Are Hase’s fictions actually fiction? The travelers question themselves and what they should be, once again.”

Video: Asia Fashion Collection runway highlights

video courtesy of NEW YORK TOKYO

Photos: Kiyoka Hase – New York Fashion Week Fall 2024

all photos courtesy of NEW YORK TOKYO