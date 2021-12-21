POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020: Lucky Olelo / Cory Ferguson

This is part of a series of photo galleries in Meniscus Magazine featuring local and international artists at the POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020 festival in Honolulu. Artists took over the city – mostly concentrating on the neighborhood of Kaka’ako – from Feb. 10-15, creating colorful murals indicative of their signature styles. Each gallery features a progression of in-progress artwork up to its completion.













Tattoo artists Lucky Olelo (Hawaii) and Cory Ferguson (Toronto) co-created this mural. Learn more about Lucky’s work at https://luckyolelo.bigcartel.com/ and Cory’s at https://www.corytattoos.com/. (all photos by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)