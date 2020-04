This is part of a series of slideshows in Meniscus Magazine featuring local and international artists at the POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020 festival in Honolulu. Artists took over the city – mostly concentrating on the neighborhood of Kaka’ako – from Feb. 10-15, creating colorful murals indicative of their signature styles. Each slideshow features a progression of in-progress artwork up to its completion.

YOHEYY is a Japanese artist whose works have been featured in Bulgaria and the United States. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

“I mainly paint nature and people as motifs and want to express the life of this world,” YOHEYY stated on his website. “Women are often used as a motif as a symbol to create that life.” (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

YOHEYY in front of his completed mural, which stands in the Kaka’ako neighborhood of Honolulu. To find it, go to 760 Halekauwila St., Honolulu, HI 96813 (link to Google Map). (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

Follow YOHEYY on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/yohei.nishio1, Twitter at https://twitter.com/4oheyy28 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/yoheyy/. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

YOHEYY’s mural took five days to complete. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

Benica is YOHEYY’s four-year-old daughter (who assisted with the mural). (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

