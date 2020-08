This is part of a series of photo galleries in Meniscus Magazine featuring local and international artists at the POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020 festival in Honolulu. Artists took over the city – mostly concentrating on the neighborhood of Kaka’ako – from Feb. 10-15, creating colorful murals indicative of their signature styles. Each gallery features a progression of in-progress artwork up to its completion.

123KLAN is a Montreal-based, French graffiti and graphic design duo. Founded by the husband-and-wife team of Scien and Mrs Klor in 1992, the company also runs a streetwear label, and has collaborated with sportswear giants Nike and Adidas. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

123KLAN has participated in past editions of POW! WOW! in Okinawa and across the United States. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

KLAN123 is adamant that their work is labeled a certain way. “We prefer you call our artworks graffiti art or may be urban art rather than street art,” they said on their website. “Street art which is for us a trash word in which people include all kind of opportunists of the dirty art market.” (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

Side by side: Murals by Upperhand Art (Brian Butler) & Baghead (left) and KLAN123 (right). (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

The KLAN123 POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020 mural is located at the intersection of Pokuhaina and Coral Streets in Honolulu. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

The KLAN123 online shop at https://www.123klan.com/collections features a number of items for sale, including apparel, stickers, prints and their art book, Respect and Love. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)