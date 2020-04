This is part of a series of slideshows in Meniscus Magazine featuring local and international artists at the POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020 festival in Honolulu. Artists took over the city – mostly concentrating on the neighborhood of Kaka’ako – from Feb. 10-15, creating colorful murals indicative of their signature styles. Each slideshow features a progression of in-progress artwork up to its completion.

Eduardo Angel is a Miami-based Cuban American artist who was also featured at POW! WOW! Hawaii 2019. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

You can follow the artist on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/efangelart. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

Eduardo Angel received a B.F.A. in Illustration at the Ringling School of Art and Design in Florida. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

According to the artist’s website, Eduardo Angel “explores the symmetry of relationships between the human form, geometry, and our own emotions that creates our individual human experience.” (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

