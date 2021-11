Winners of the 15th Asian Film Awards

Yoo Ah-in (left), Jeon Jung-seo (center) and Steven Yeun in a scene from “Burning.” Yoo won Best Actor honors at the 2021 Asian Film Awards in Busan. (still courtesy of the Busan International Film Festival)

The 15th Asian Film Awards were held in South Korea on Oct. 8 alongside the 2021 Busan International Film Festival. Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s “Wife of a Spy” was the big award winner, taking home three honors: Best Film, Best Actress (Yu Aoi) and Best Costume Design.

BEST FILM 最佳電影

Wife of a Spy 間諜之妻

BEST DIRECTOR 最佳導演

ZHANG Yimou (One Second)

張藝謀 (一秒鐘)

BEST ACTOR 最佳男主角

YOO Ah-in (Voice of Silence)

劉亞仁 (收屍人)

BEST ACTRESS 最佳女主角

AOI Yu (Wife of a Spy)

蒼井優 (間諜之妻)

Yu Aoi (bottom row, far right) in a still for Yoji Yamada’s “Tokyo Family.” She won the Best Actress Award in the 2021 Asian Film Awards for her role in “Wife of a Spy.” (still courtesy of the Hong Kong International Film Festival)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR 最佳男配角

KIM Hyun-bin (The Silent Forest)

金玄彬 (無聲)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 最佳女配角

MAKITA Aju (True Mothers)

蒔田彩珠 (晨曦將至)

BEST NEW DIRECTOR 最佳新導演

HONG Eui-jeong (Voice of Silence)

洪宜廷 (收屍人)

BEST NEWCOMER 最佳新演員

LIU Haocun (One Second)

劉浩存 (一秒鐘)

BEST SCREENPLAY 最佳編劇

Chaitanya TAMHANE (The Disciple)

查譚雅塔姆哈尼 (追尋音樂的靈光)

BEST EDITING 最佳剪接

LI Yongyi (Cliff Walkers)

李永一 (懸崖之上)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY 最佳攝影

Masoud Amini Tirani (The Wasteland)

馬蘇德阿米尼提拉尼 (命運荒原)

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC 最佳原創音樂

Day TAI (The Way We Keep Dancing)

戴偉 (狂舞派 3)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN 最佳造型設計

KOKETSU Haruki (Wife of a Spy)

纐纈春樹 (間諜之妻)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN 最佳美術指導

Kenneth MAK (Limbo)

麥國強 (智齒)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS 最佳視覺效果

Tim CROSBIE, Joy WU (The Eight Hundred)

提姆克羅斯比、武彦然 (八佰)

BEST SOUND 最佳音響

Nopawat LIKITWONG (Limbo)

諾帕瓦特里基特王 (智齒)

South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun was one of three Star Asia Award winners at the 2016 New York Asian Film Festival. He was honored with the Excellence in Asian Cinema Award at the 2021 Asian Film Awards. (photo by Yanek Che / Meniscus Magazine)

SPECIAL AWARDS

特別大獎

EXCELLENCE IN ASIAN CINEMA AWARD 卓越亞洲電影人大獎

LEE Byung-hun

李炳憲

2020 HIGHEST-GROSSING ASIAN FILM 最高票房亞洲電影

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

鬼滅之刃劇場版:無限列車篇

Video & Photos: 15th Asian Film Awards, Oct. 8, 2021, Busan, South Korea

all photos courtesy of the Asian Film Awards Academy (AFA-Academy)