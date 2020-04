This is part of a series of slideshows in Meniscus Magazine featuring local and international artists at the POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020 festival in Honolulu. Artists took over the city – mostly concentrating on the neighborhood of Kaka’ako – from Feb. 10-15, creating colorful murals indicative of their signature styles. Each slideshow features a progression of in-progress artwork up to its completion.

Crisselle Mendiola is an illustrator based in Santa Ana, Calif. You can find her work on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/crissellem/ and Weebly at https://crissellem.weebly.com/. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

“My work primarily deals with expressing emotions and feelings, which can be seen through my characters,” Crisselle told the Arts Council for Long Beach. “As my illustrations are usually character driven, I aim to tell a story and let people who view my work relate to it or empathize with it. Sometimes these pieces are lighthearted and fun and other times they are not.” (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

Crisselle’s works are available for sale on Etsy at https://www.etsy.com/shop/crissellemart/. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

(photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

(photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

(photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

(photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

(photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

(photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)