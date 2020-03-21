POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020: Gary Fisher (Gary Draws Fish)

This is part of a series of slideshows in Meniscus Magazine featuring local and international artists at the POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020 festival in Honolulu. Artists took over the city – mostly concentrating on the neighborhood of Kaka’ako – from Feb. 10-15, creating colorful murals indicative of their signature styles. Each slideshow features a progression of in-progress artwork up to its completion.

True to his name, Gary Draws Fish – an artist from Hawaii – enjoys drawing fish. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

Work in progress: the mural by Gary Draws Fish in Kaka’ako. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

The completed mural by Gary Draws Fish for POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020. Learn more about the artist’s work at https://www.instagram.com/garydrawsfish/. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

