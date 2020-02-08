Photos: Chinese New Year 2020 celebrations in Honolulu, Hawai’i

By
Kwai Chan
February 8, 2020Posted in: Featured, The Americas, Travel
Celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year at Chinatown Cultural Plaza, Chinatown, Honolulu (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year at Chinatown Cultural Plaza, Chinatown, Honolulu (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

 

Tin Hau Temple, Lum Sai Ho Tong, 1315 River Street, Chinatown, Honolulu (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Tin Hau Temple, Lum Sai Ho Tong, 1315 River Street, Chinatown, Honolulu (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

 

Tsung Tsin (Hahka) Association, 1159 Maunakea Street, Chinatown, Honolulu (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Tsung Tsin (Hakka) Association, 1159 Maunakea Street, Chinatown, Honolulu (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

 

Photos: Year of the Rat 2020 celebrations in Honolulu
all photos by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine

ChineseNewYear_200117_0028
ChineseNewYear_200117_0060
ChineseNewYear_200117_0090
ChineseNewYear_200117_0262
ChineseNewYear_200117_0289
ChineseNewYear_200117_0408
ChineseNewYear_200117_0430
ChineseNewYear_200117_0436
ChineseNewYear_200117_0444
ChineseNewYear_200117_8491a
ChineseNewYear_200117_8492a
ChineseNewYear_200117_8493a
ChineseNewYear_200117_8495a
ChineseNewYear_200117_8500a
ChineseNewYear_200117_8546a
ChineseNewYear_200117_8560a
ChineseNewYear_200117_8577a

