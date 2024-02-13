Notes from the press release: “From embroideries to drapes, Swarovski crystals to precious stones, and pearls, each creation required hundreds of hours to come to life. Throughout this collection of 40 looks, satin blends with organza, lace, and silk gazar…

“For the first time, Robert Abi Nader presents 6 innovative men’s looks, breaking away from the stereotype of men’s suits by combining jackets with abayas, refreshing the contours of men’s fashion.

“The Grand Finale presents a majestic hand-embroidered bridal gown, crafted in the designer’s workshops.”

Photos: Robert Abi Nader Spring 2024 – Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

all photos courtesy of Robert Abi Nader