Notes from the press release on the « Les Jardins de Luisa Casati » collection: “Lena Erziak showcases a collection inspired by the extravagance of Marquise Luisa Casati. Luisa left her mark on her era with extravagant events, including luxurious and extravagant balls characterized by opulence. She effortlessly navigated both high society and avant-garde artists. Luisa, known for her eccentricities and beauty, earned a reputation as a femme fatale, captivating audiences by strolling with leashed cheetahs and adorning herself with live snakes as jewelry. Her legendary soirées featured exotic animals, making her a patron of prominent fashion designers. In Venice and Capri, she hosted extravagant parties, declaring her desire to be a “living work of art.” In the former Robert de Montesquiou residence, she hosted all the high society of Paris in the winter garden of the residence.”

Photos: Lena Erziak Spring 2024 – Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

all photos courtesy of Lena Erziak