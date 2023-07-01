Photos: Georges Wendell Spring 2024 – Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Notes from the press release: “The [Spring/Summer 2024] collection is a tribute to French Golfer Jean Van de Velde. In 1999, he stubbornly faced his fate, at the British Open, defying the odds by nearly soaring from 152nd place to becoming the world’s top player. That same year, Pierre Kaczmarek, Georges Wendell’s designer, was born.

“The collection challenges conventional ideas of fame, success, and social status, using golf as a metaphor. Beyond the sport itself, it examines how golf can serve as a societal symbol and superficial facade.

Photos: Georges Wendell Spring/Summer 2024

all photos courtesy of Kravits Inaba