MLB: Angels 4, Royals 3 (Apr. 23, 2023) – Solo home runs by Ward, Trout, Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels’ 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals was propelled by two key events: an incredible double play and a trio of solo home runs.

In the third inning, Mike Trout made a long throw to first base double play (MLB.com video) to get the Royals’ Freddy Fermin out. Going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Angels were down 2-1 when Taylor Ward, Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back-to-back solo home runs to put Los Angeles ahead for good. All three players were responsible for the Angels’ four runs as, earlier in the game during the first inning, Ohtani’s sacrifice fly brought in Ward.

As of May 25, Trout and Ohtani are tied this season for the most home runs this year on the team with 12 each. Ohtani also currently ranks first among the Angels in RBIs (33), hits (53), number of games played (tied with Hunter Renfroe at 49) and walks (22).

Full box score: https://www.espn.com/mlb/game/_/gameId/401471341

Photos: Los Angeles Angels 4, Kansas City Royals 3, Apr. 23, 2023

all photos by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine

Mike Trout hit his fifth home run of the season on Apr. 23, 2023, against the Kansas City Royals. (photo by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine) Shohei Ohtani hit his fifth home run of the season on Apr. 23, 2023, against the Kansas City Royals. (photo by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

Video: Shohei Ohtani (大谷翔平) pre-game exit from field, Apr. 23, 2023