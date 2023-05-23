MLB: Royals 11, Angels 8 (Apr. 22, 2023) – Kansas City rallies in ninth

After taking the day off, Mike Trout returned to the Los Angeles Angels starting lineup at the Big A, batting second ahead of Shohei Ohtani. The Angels brought an 8-6 lead into the ninth inning, but couldn’t sustain it and ended up losing, 11-8. Trout went two for five with a home run and three RBIs, whereas Ohtani was hitless in five at-bats.

Full box score: https://www.espn.com/mlb/game/_/gameId/401471326

Photos: Kansas City Royals 11, Los Angeles Angels 8, Apr. 22, 2023

all photos by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine

(across all photos: #27 – Mike Trout, #17 – Shohei Ohtani)