Photos: Tokyo 2020 Paralympics – The Marathons

Hávard Vatnhamar in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Marathon T46 representing the Faroe Islands. He came in 10th place. (photo by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

Although most events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics were closed off due to a spectator ban, there were exceptions. Those included the marathons, with the Olympic edition moved to Sapporo in response to heat wave concerns, and the Paralympic marathons taking place in Tokyo. The photos in this gallery include footage from several different races, and the list of medalists from all races can be accessed at https://www.paralympic.org/tokyo-2020/results/athletics.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics marathon route included the following races:

Men: Marathon T12 (visually impaired), Marathon T46 (upper limb amputations), Marathon T54 (wheelchair)

Women: Marathon T12 (visually impaired), Marathon T54 (wheelchair)