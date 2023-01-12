Tokyo Marathon 2021: The dreamers and the cosplayers

Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei may have won the Tokyo Marathon 2021 men’s and women’s elite divisions, respectively, on March 6, but it was a much tougher call to tell who called dibs on the personal record and fashion stakes. Regarding the former, pandemic travel restrictions meant that – aside from most of the contenders – the majority of the entrants were locals. Given Japan’s epic history of cosplay at events such as Comiket, the Tokyo Game Show, and even the Dailyportalz annual “Mundane Halloween,” this usually results in more creative costumes than most. Here are some photos from the marathon and when the cosplayers took over.

Photos: Tokyo Marathon 2021 – Mar. 6, 2022

all photos by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine