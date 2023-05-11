Photos: French Olympic & Paralympic team uniform concepts x Le Coq Sportif

Notes from the press release announcing the appointment of Stéphane Ashpool as Artistic Director and Senior Designer for the Paris 2024 French Summer Olympic and Paralympic teams:

Stéphane looks to the future and draws inspiration from the multiculturalism of our athletes. To reflect this, he reinterprets the tricolor flag, using a mixture of hues and languages to reflect the country.

The collaboration between the French teams, Stéphane Ashpool and the French Olympic and Paralympic

Committee will have Le Coq Sportif manufacture performance clothing for more than thirty Olympic

and Paralympic sports (see list below), ranging from swimming to tennis, from skateboarding to gymnastics. Mainly produced in France, a large endowment will allow them to dress all of our four thousand tricolor athletes. This will include a complete and extensive locker room, brought to the Olympic Village during training as well as during official visits, media performances and the medal ceremony.

The list of sports on which Stéphane Ashpool will collaborate:

Olympics: Rowing, badminton, boxing, canoeing, track cycling, road cycling, BMX freestyle, BMX racing, mountain biking, fencing, golf, artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, weightlifting, hockey, judo, wrestling, modern pentathlon, rugby, swimming, synchronized swimming, marathon swimming, diving, water polo, equestrian sports, Taekwondo, tennis, table tennis, shooting, archery, triathlon, sailing, volleyball, beach volleyball, breakdancing, sport climbing, skateboarding, surfing.

Paralympics: Wheelchair basketball, boccia, wheelchair fencing, blind soccer, goalball, para athletics, para rowing, para badminton, para canoeing, para road cycling, para track cycling, para horse riding (dressage), para powerlifting, para judo, para swimming, para Taekwondo, para table tennis, para archery, para sports shooting, para triathlon, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair tennis, sitting volleyball.

Photos: Preliminary editorial images of the France Olympic & Paralympic team uniforms

all photos courtesy of Lucien Pages