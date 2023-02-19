Comiket 101: The cosplayers

As Comic Market (“Comiket” for short) adjusts to a new normal, the total allotted attendance rises ever so slightly. Just one year ago at Comiket 99, cosplayers were forced to pose for photographers on the outdoor terrace at Tokyo Big Sight as it snowed outside. This time at the 101st edition, organizers allocated two indoor spaces in addition to the terrace, accommodating more cosplayers and photographers. A few continued with their tried-and-true costumes from years past, whereas others pointed to manga and anime series – or even current events – for inspiration.

Reenacting Japan’s second goal against Spain in the World Cup 2022 group stage. An overhead VAR replay showed that Ao Tanaka was able to rescue the ball from out of bounds in Japan’s 2-1 win. (photo by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

A VAR replay from the World Cup 2022 final, where Argentina lifted the trophy over France in a 4-2 penalty shootout (following a 3-3 draw).

Satoru Gojo from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series. The character is known for his one-liners such as, “Don’t worry, I’m the strongest [saikyo].” The JR train represents the Saikyo Line (get it?) which cuts through the Saitama and Tokyo prefectures. (photo by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

Chainsaw Man. (photo by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine) Characters from the Golden Kamuy manga series. The corporate slave is back! Follow him on Twitter @hatenabutyo. My Neighbor Totoro. “We’re Japanese old-style POSTMEN!” Another returnee from Comiket 99: @daihukunakanojo (大福くん) plays the character of the same name from the anime series 日常 (Nichijou). (all photos by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine)