Comiket 99: The cosplayers

The 99th edition of Comiket – short for “Comic Market” – marked an onsite return to the massive Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center for the first time in two years. Pandemic restrictions limited attendees to a strict 55,000 people on each day of a two-day event from Dec. 30-31, 2021. If that still sounds like a high number, note that Comiket usually is a four-day affair that draws in, at last count, 750,000 participants – far eclipsing numbers at other comparable events such as San Diego Comic-Con.
The return of Comiket to Big Sight also meant a (limited) return of cosplayers to the outdoor terrace. While the 30th welcomed mild temperatures, on New Year’s Eve all sorts of costumed characters braved the frigid air and snow to pose for the cameras. All of the outdoor photos shown below were taken on the 31st.
