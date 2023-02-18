Busan 2022: Hirokazu Kore-eda “Broker” Q&A and Open Talk photos

Director Hirokazu Kore-eda (송강호) appeared at the Oct. 7 screening of “Broker” alongside actors Lee Joo-young, Lee Ji-eun (better known by her stage name as a singer, IU) and Song Kang-ho at the 2022 Busan International Film Festival, where he sheepishly reacted onstage when IU fangirls started screaming whenever his name was announced. He also appeared the next day with IU and Lee at an “Open Talk” session.

“Broker” focuses on an unwed mother, played by IU, who leaves her newborn infant in what is known as a “baby box.” Such boxes first appeared in Korea in 2009, when a pastor decided to set one up at his church as an alternative to abandoning babies through other means. Kore-eda cast Lee in “Broker” after watching her in the 2020 Korean television drama Itaewon Class, and IU after seeing her in My Mister.