Busan 2022: Lee Joo-young “Broker” Q&A and Open Talk photos

Actress Lee Joo-young (송강호) appeared at the Oct. 7 screening of “Broker” alongside Lee Ji-eun (better known by her stage name as a singer, IU), Song Kang-ho, and director Hirokazu Kore-eda at the 2022 Busan International Film Festival. She also appeared the next day with IU and Kore-eda at an “Open Talk” session.

“Broker” focuses on an unwed mother, played by IU, who leaves her newborn infant in what is known as a “baby box.” Such boxes first appeared in Korea in 2009, when a pastor decided to set one up at his church as an alternative to abandoning babies through other means. In “Broker,” Lee plays one of the two cops tracking Song runs a laundromat but carries out a shady business on the side – along with Gang Dong-won’s character – at a church accepting such infants, then making money by selling them. Kore-eda cast Lee in “Broker” after watching her in the 2020 Korean television drama Itaewon Class.