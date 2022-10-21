POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020: Simone Legno of tokidoki

This is part of a series of photo galleries in Meniscus Magazine featuring local and international artists at the POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020 festival in Honolulu. Artists took over the city – mostly concentrating on the neighborhood of Kaka’ako – from Feb. 10-15, creating colorful murals indicative of their signature styles. Each gallery features a progression of in-progress artwork up to its completion.

Simone Legno’s mural is located at the Morning Brew Coffeehouse & Bistro, part of the SALT at Our Kaka’ako shopping complex. Creator Legno and his Tokdoki brand has partnered with the POW! WOW! Hawaii festival numerous times in the past, including on a 2020 tote bag with Jasper Wong for Hawaiian Airlines; and another collaboration with Wong in 2017 on a t-shirt.

Simone Legno and Jasper Wong. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine) all photos by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine