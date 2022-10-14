This is part of a series of photo galleries in Meniscus Magazine featuring local and international artists at the POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020 festival in Honolulu. Artists took over the city – mostly concentrating on the neighborhood of Kaka’ako – from Feb. 10-15, creating colorful murals indicative of their signature styles. Each gallery features a progression of in-progress artwork up to its completion.
POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020: Brian Butler (Upper Hand Art) x Josh Hall (Baghead)
Posted in: Arts, Visual Arts– October 14, 2022